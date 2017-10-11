Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have just released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following an attempted burglary at a Blacon house two months ago.

Between 9.30pm and 11pm on Sunday, August 27, two men broke into a garage at an address on St Chad’s Road and, using tools from the garage, tried to force open windows to the bungalow when the alarm went off.

When this happened, the men made off empty handed from the property, which was empty at the time.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell, of Chester CID, said: “If anyone recognises the people in the images or has any information which could help with our enquiries, I would urge them to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1128 of 27 August.

Information can also be passed on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.