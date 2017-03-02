Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flat in Ellesmere Port was raided by police on Thursday morning (March 2).

Officers acting on information received from members of the public executed a drugs warrant at an address at Joseph Groome Towers.

A spokesman for Cheshire police confirmed that officers from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit attended the flat at about 8am.

He said: "As a result of the warrant a man was arrested, he has since been released without charge."

Anyone who has any information about drug-related activity in their community is encouraged to let police know on 101.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.