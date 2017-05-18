12:17 Frances Barrett

'Extremely serious issue', says Justin Madders

Labour candidate for Ellesmere Port and Neston Justin Madders says the investigation is ‘clearly deeply concerning’ and his thoughts are with the families involved.

In a statement, he said: “This investigation is clearly deeply concerning and all of our thoughts should first and foremost be with all of the families involved.

I can only imagine what a harrowing time this has been and continues to be for those families.

“The most important thing now is to ensure that the investigation gets to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible.

“It is too early to speculate on what took place at the Countess during 2015 and 2016, but clearly this is an extremely serious issue and I welcome the fact that the Hospital are working with the Police as part of this investigation.

“It is very important that at the conclusion of the process, there is a clear and transparent series of recommendations to ensure that patients and the public can have confidence that these tragic events will not reoccur.”