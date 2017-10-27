Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A specialist police negotiator was called to a property in Hoole this morning (Friday, October 27) when a man armed himself after refusing to comply with officers.

The incident began about 5.50am when police attended an address in Westminster Court, Lightfoot Street, to arrest a wanted man.

On arrival, officers discovered another man at the property who had previously breached his bail. He refused to comply with officers and armed himself with a bladed article resulting in a specialist negotiator being sent to the scene.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: "A short time later, the 27-year-old man surrendered and was arrested for breach of bail and affray."

He said the man police had originally sought, a 30-year-old, had earlier surrendered himself and was arrested concerning an allegation of assault.