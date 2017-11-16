Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 67-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Helsby yesterday (Wednesday, November 16).

Police are appealing for witnesses and looking for the dark coloured 4x4 vehicle which failed to stop after hitting the pedestrian near Helsby High School on Chester Road just after 4.30pm.

Officers believe that the car will be significantly damaged on the driver’s side and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who might have seen a car in the area with similar damage.

They also want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has any dashcam footage.

Sergeant Neil Farnworth said: “It is not clear what type of car was involved in the collision but we believe it was a dark coloured 4x4 type vehicle and that it would have significant damage on the driver’s side.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car in the area at the time, who may have witnessed what happened or who has any dashcam footage from the area, which could assist with our enquiries.

If you can help then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 582 of 15/11/17, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 .”

If you wish to submit dashcam footage please visit www.cheshire.police.uk and click on the ‘submit dashcam footage’ page.