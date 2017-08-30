Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the theft of a CCTV camera from an Islamic Centre.

Officers have released the footage following the incident on Station Road, Ellesmere Port at 8pm on Friday, August 4.

The man is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 10 in height and around 20-23-years-old.

He was wearing a black polo shirt, blue trainers and black shorts.

Anyone who recognises the description of the man or has any information to help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 927 of 10 August.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .