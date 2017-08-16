Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following reports of racially aggravated abuse at a fast food restaurant.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Chick-O-Land on High Street, Winsford, sometime between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Saturday, July 8.

A man is reported to have entered the store and become racially abusive towards an employee who was working behind the counter, before leaving the store and fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Police Constable Robert Tandy from Cheshire police said: “We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and will not tolerate hate crime within our community. Investigations into this incident are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and speaking to local residents.

“As part of this I am keen to speak to the man featured in the CCTV image as I believe that he may hold vital information in relation to the investigation. I urge the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the team here at Northwich on 101.”

If you have any information in relation to the incident, or recognise the man in the CCTV image, contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 568 of July 8, 2017.

Anyone who believes that they have been a victim of hate crime is encouraged to contact Cheshire Police on 101. Hate crime can also be reported online via True Vision at www.report-it.org.uk.