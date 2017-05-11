Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation is underway following a suspected and 'malicious' arson attack at a property in Chester.

The incident happened at about 10.25pm on Wednesday, May 3, in the garden of an address on Willow Road, Lache.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a cordon had to be put in place for police to ensure the safety of nearby residents, and establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Now officers from Chester Local Policing Unit say they are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace those responsible.

DC Pritchard said: “It is believed the fire was started maliciously. Arson is a serious crime which can have devastating impact on victims. Fortunately no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

“We are currently following up a number of lines of enquiry and I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously. If anyone believes that they have any information that could assist with our enquiries please come forward.”

Fire investigation officer James Willmott added: “The crime of arson is extremely dangerous. Fire spreads quickly so what may seem like a small fire can easily burn out of control.

“I would encourage residents to always report any suspicious activity to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 1070 of May 3.

Information can also be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 .