Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted at a pub in Saughall .

Officers were called to The Egerton Arms on Hermitage Road just after 12.30am on Sunday (September 24) with initial reports suggesting the woman may have been injured with a sharp object.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said it was not clear how the injuries were sustained and the woman did not require any medical treatment.

The woman did not wish to make a formal complaint but police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and enquiries are ongoing.



Anyone with any information that can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 36 of 24 September.



Alternatively, information can be left anonymously on 0800 555 111 .