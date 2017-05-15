Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police say they have 'increased uniformed patrols' following an incident near a Hoole primary school last week.

Parents had become concerned after reports of 'suspicious activity' near St Werburgh's and St Columba's Primary School but police are keen to reassure the community that 'nothing untoward' took place.

A police spokesperson said: " At around 8.35am on Thursday (May 11), a white van was travelling along Hamilton Street when it stopped at the junction of Panton Place.

"The driver is then believed to have made a hand gesture towards two school children on the side of the road. The van then turned down Charles Street and the two children left the scene and reported what had happened to a teacher, who then notified police. "

Officers from Chester Local Policing Unit have subsequently spoken to both children to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans added: “We understand that there are some concerns from parents regarding this incident and we have increased uniformed patrols to provide visibility and give reassurance to the local community.

“I would like to reassure people that the driver of the van did not leave the vehicle at any point and did not approach the children or say anything to them.

"At no point was there any physical contact between the children and the man and nothing untoward appears to have taken place. We have also not received any further reports of similar incidents in the area.

“If anyone has any information in relation to the incident please contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 188 of 11 May. Alternatively information can be given anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 ”