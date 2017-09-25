Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a man was spotted in Chester with no trousers on.

A Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed that shortly before 7am yesterday (Sunday September 24) officers were called to reports that a trouser-less man had been seen at City Place, but despite a thorough search of the area, police found only a pair of boots and trousers near Chester train station.



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 191 of 24/9/17.