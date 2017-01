Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wanted by police in connection with theft, assault and criminal damage is believed to have links to Blacon .

North Wales Police have issued an appeal on social media to trace Matthew Dean Jones from Holywell.

The 27-year-old is also wanted on warrants by the courts.

In addition to his links in Chester , officers say he has links in Wrexham.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number RC16171689.