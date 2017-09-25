Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witnesses are being sought following reports of an indecent exposure in Chester.

At around 7.55am on Saturday, September 16, a 31-year-old woman was walking along the canal bridge in Boughton when a man behind her exposed himself.



He then left the area by the canal tow path in Boughton - away from Chester city centre.



The man is described as being white, aged between 30-40 and around 5”7 in height. He was wearing a cap, blue coloured coat and appeared to have haggard and withdrawn facial features.



PC Jeff Cottrell, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “I want to reassure the local community that we have not had any further reports of similar incidents. If anyone thinks they may have seen a man matching this description, please contact officers on 101.”



Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously or has any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 203 of September 16.



Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .