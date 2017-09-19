Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was violently assaulted while his flat was burgled.

The incident happened between 4am and 4.15am on Monday (September 18) when three men smashed down the front door to a flat on Gosforth Place in Hoole



One of the men assaulted the victim inside the address before making off towards Hamilton Street in Hoole with a number of items.



Anyone who may have witnessed three men acting suspiciously around Gosforth Place or Hamilton Street are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 68 18 September.



Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .