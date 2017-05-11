Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The police helicopter was sent out above Ellesmere Port to search for riders on scrambler bikes.

It was spotted hovering above the town on Thursday afternoon (May 11).

A search is still going on after the men had reportedly been causing a nuisance riding up and down Newbridge Road.

Cheshire police were called out just before 12.30pm.

A spokeswoman said: "A group of men on off-road bikes were believed to be riding anti-socially up and down the road.

"Officers attended the scene with air support from National Police Air Service to try and locate the men.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help officers with their enquires is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 363 of 11 May.

Alternatively details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.