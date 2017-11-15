Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested following an investigation into a Tarporley burglary which involved a police helicopter.

Officers were called to the village at 10.50am today (Thursday, November 15) after a report of a burglary on Plough Lane in Tarporley involving a stolen vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers, along with assistance from air support, searched for a suspect and arrested a 43-year-old man from Bootle."

Earlier today, Cheshire Police tweeted: "We are currently being supported by @NPASBarton in the Frodsham area with an area search."