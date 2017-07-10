Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The police helicopter was busy after two callouts in Chester last night (Sunday, July 9).

First it was needed to search for a 'dangerously' driven car which had been in a 10-minute chase with officers.

Air support also traced a suspected thief from the Bumpers Lane tip.

The helicopter could be heard hovering above the city between 11pm and midnight.

It was first called in after a car failed to stop for police on Queensgate at about 11.20pm.

The green Mitsubishi Shogun was followed on the ground, but the chase had to be called off because it was being driven 'erratically'.

The National Police Air Service were then brought in to help track the car down, but it had disappeared.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The pursuit continued for about 10 minutes, before a decision was taken to stop the pursuit as the car was being driven erratically and dangerously.

"Officers, assisted by air support, then began to search for the vehicle in the local area but were unable to locate it."

They added enquiries into what happened were ongoing.

Less than half an hour later the helicopter was needed again.

An intruder had made their way into the recycling centre on Bumpers Lane at about 11.45pm.

Police tracked the man with the help of support from above after he tried to run from the scene.

A force spokesman said: "Officers, assisted by police dogs and the NPAS, then conducted a thorough search of the area and arrested a 30-year-old man.

"The man, who is from the Chester area, was arrested on suspicion of theft.

"He is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries."

Anyone with information related to the Mitsubishi is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1040 of July 9.

Details about the tip theft should be reported on the same line using incident number 1052 of July 9.