The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The police helicopter helped locate a missing young woman in Chester last night.

Cheshire Police received reports of concern for the safety of a 21-year-old woman near Liverpool Road about 9.15pm on Tuesday (September 26).

Officers on the ground, with help from the National Police Air Service, conducted a search of the area and found her safe and well.

The helicopter, which was in the air about 10pm, was noticed by many residents because of the noise of the chopper at that time of night as well its use of a powerful searchlight. Police helicopters are also fitted with a thermal imaging camera which can detect a person’s body heat.