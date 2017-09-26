Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police discovered a large scale cannabis farm and class A drugs in Ellesmere Port following a raid.

A drugs warrant was executed at a commercial property on Rossbank Road at the Rossmore Industrial Estate at about 3.15pm on Thursday, September 21.

While carrying out a detailed search of the premises, officers discovered a significant quantity of cannabis plants and Class A drugs.

Sergeant Paul Davis, of Ellesmere Port Police, said: “This was a fantastic result by officers. We understand the negative impact illegal drug use and supply can have in our local communities.

“An investigation is now underway to find those responsible and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us.”

Anybody with information about the case is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 466 of September 21, 2017

Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.