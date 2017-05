Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a man was discovered near Chester Cathedral last night (Thursday, May 11).

Chester Police have confirmed that officers were sent to Abbey Square at 8.41pm yesterday following reports of a sudden death.

On arrival, officers found the body of a man.

A Chester police spokesperson said: "The death is not believed to be suspicious, next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner."