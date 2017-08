Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a heavy police presence around Chester bus station yesterday (Monday, August 14) after a suspicious package was reported.

A Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to reports of a suspicious item at the bus interchange at 11.05am and cordoned off the area while they investigated.

However, after examining the package it was found to be not suspicious.