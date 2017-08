Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whitby Road in Ellesmere Port is currently closed as emergency services deal with a three car collision.

There are few details at the moment but Cheshire police have issued a temporary road closure following the incident, which involved a Volkswagen, a Mazda and a Clio.

All three emergency services are at the scene and it is believed a number of people have been taken to the hospital as a precuation.

A police spokesperson said the road will be closed while the vehicles are recovered.