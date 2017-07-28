Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed down a property at the centre of anti-social behaviour in a Chester neighbourhood.

Chester Local Policing Unit (LPU) implemented a closure order at an address in Heath Lane, Boughton, under the ASB Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order was applied for after a catalogue of evidence was gathered by police in relation to numerous issues at the property including drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. This spanned a period of 12 months and had a significant impact on local residents.

A 47-year-old man has now been advised to find other accommodation.

All windows and doors will be boarded up with immediate effect for a period of three months. Anyone who enters the address during that time is committing an offence and can be arrested.

Constable Julia Williams, of Chester LPU, who is beat manager for the area, said: “The action taken today is a positive and pro-active response to the concerns of the local community. I cannot emphasise the relief that this closure order will bring to residents and businesses alike.

"The activity at this address caused alarm, distress and upset, the Closure Order is the right result for the community and it will have a positive impact on the area.

“Residents can now go about their daily business knowing that the order has been imposed and that anyone found breaching it will be prosecuted.

“I hope that this closure will serve as a warning that people who choose to behave in this way can lose their homes as a consequence of their actions.”

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns to Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.