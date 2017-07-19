Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching the Blacon area for a 'wanted man' using ground patrols as well as the force helicopter.

It is believed the suspect was already wanted for questioning over an undisclosed offence when his path crossed with officers.

He ran off leading to a 'man hunt' on the Blacon estate. He is not believed to be dangerous but remains outstanding.

Cheshire police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: "At 12.33pm on Wednesday 19 July a man fled from police in Blacon Point Road, Blacon. Police are making a search of the area with the help of air support."

Comments have appeared on the Blacon Local Chat Facebook group.

One eye witness said: "I heard loads of police sirens racing along Blacon Avenue and the chopper is out now."