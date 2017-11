Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and ambulance are currently at the scene of an incident involving a drunken male who has refused to exit a bus in Mollington.

Officers were called to the junction of Station Lane at 5.18pm this evening (Tuesday, November 7) by the ambulance service, who required assistance in dealing with the man who is said to have been 'lying on the bus and refusing to co-operate with paramedics'.

Police are said to be liaising with the man but the incident could mean traffic is affected in the area.