Police have arrested a man following a suspicious house blaze in a rural area this morning (Tuesday, September 26).

A fire investigation is now under way into the cause of the blaze in Capenhurst Lane, Capenhurst, which was reported about 9.30am.

The lane is reported to be closed to traffic in both directions.

Three fire engines attended the scene about 9.34am. Police officers arrived a few minutes later.

Cheshire Police spokeswoman Emma James said: “On arrival, emergency services established there were occupants inside who were able to leave the house unharmed. Initial enquiries led officers to arrest a man at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The arrested male is aged 52 and from Bretton. He was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished using a hosereel and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. Powerful fans were used to clear the smoke.

Spokesman Neil Bellis confirmed a fire investigation was under way.