A 15-year-old boy is the second teenager to be arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at an Ellesmere Port primary school.

Officers had already arrested a 16-year-old boy following the blaze which broke out at a derelict building at St Saviour's Catholic Primary School in Great Sutton on Tuesday evening (August 1).

Both boys, who are from Ellesmere Port, have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, a Cheshire police spokesperson said.

Inspector Ian Stead of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit said the fire, which affected a disused building at the rear of the primary school site, was a 'deliberate act which has cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds'.

"It could have had very serious consequences," he said. "Thankfully on this occasion nobody was injured as a result of the incident, although the fire did cause major disruption for a number of local residents."

The headteacher at St Saviour's has been in touch with The Chronicle to stress the fire did not affect the primary school itself and will have no impact on the school reopening as normal after the summer holidays.