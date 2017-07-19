Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knife attack in Winsford.

A 39-year-old man was working in the Bradbury Road area about 9.15pm on Monday (July 17) when he became involved in an argument with a woman over a child who was being a nuisance.

At some point he was injured with a knife.

DC Dave Walton of Cheshire police said: “I would urge anyone who saw the attack or the events leading up to it, but has not yet spoken to police, to contact me. This was a nasty attack which resulted in the victim having to go to hospital to be treated for his injury.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 1023 of July 17, 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.