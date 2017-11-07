Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are investigating after a woman was hit in the face with a glass outside a Chester pub last night (Monday, November 6).

Officers were called to reports of an assault outside The Bridgewater Arms pub on Crewe Street at around 8.45pm and discovered a 23-year-old woman had been glassed in the face.

The victim sustained a cut to her upper lip in the incident and was taken for treatment at the Countess of Chester Hospital.



Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 876 of 6/11/2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.