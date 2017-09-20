The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are liaising with the council highways department because Chester city centre is gridlocked during this evening’s rush-hour (Wednesday, September 20).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic monitors are showing ‘red’, with serious congestion on the inner ring and all major routes serving the city.

It appears roadworks are the culprit with travel website Inrix suggesting ‘very slow traffic’ around the area of the Fountains roundabout where the approaches to the junction of Upper Northgate Street, George Street and Canal Street are closed until Saturday, September 23.

In addition, Cheshire West and Chester Council said a lane closure on St Oswalds Way northbound was also released later than scheduled.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “St Oswalds Way, Fountains r/about, Gorse Stacks in Chester is gridlocked. Avoid the area if possible. We are liaising with @CECHighways to see what can be done to ease the situation.”