Trains had to be suspended on the Wirral Line from Chester to Liverpool.

A points failure at Bebington meant rail passengers faced delays between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday (March 29).

If your journey was disrupted you could be able to claim your money back.

Merseyrail said staff on site had fixed the problem.

A shuttle bus service had to be put in place to take people from Rock Ferry to Liverpool.

A Merseyrail statement said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"If you have been affected by today's incident you may be entitled to a refund or compensation.

"Please visit the Merseyrail website here for more information."