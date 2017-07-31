Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends of a missing Ellesmere Port man are asking for help in tracing him.

There are concerns for Alex Macdonald who was last seen at Chester Railway Station after failing to return home from his night shift yesterday morning (Sunday, July 30).

His partner Amy Partridge wrote on Facebook : “Alex was due home from his night shift yesterday morning at about 7.20am but never came home. CCTV shows him arriving at Chester Train Station and heads for platform 7b which I am told is the Wirral line. Please contact me with any info I need to know he is safe!!!”

Mr Macdonald lives in Ellesmere Port but is originally from Chester .

His cousin Gareth Roberts asked The Chronicle the publicise the case in the hope somebody reads the article who knows of his whereabouts and can inform the family or Cheshire Police who are investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we are looking for a 32-year-old man from Ellesmere Port.”