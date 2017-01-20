Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are encouraged to help green their local area by mucking in at a community tree planting event this weekend.

The tree planting takes place at Countess of Chester Country Park, at the rear of the hospital, on Saturday (January 21).

Interested residents should follow the signs to meet the team on site any time between 11am and 3pm on the day to get involved with the planting. Everyone is advised to wear warm waterproof clothes, suitable boots or wellies and gloves.

The event is being supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), the Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park, the Land Trust and The Mersey Forest.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We’ll be planting a variety of young native broadleaf trees on the site to encourage even more wildlife into the country park. We’re keen to see as many residents as possible on the day. It’s a great opportunity for people to get involved with an activity which provides a great asset to their local area.”

The planting is being supported by Cllr Matt Bryan, a member of The Mersey Forest Steering Group, who is using his member’s budget. The project will link in with the ongoing work to deliver The Mersey Forest’s vision which aims to ‘get more from trees’ and make Merseyside and North Cheshire one of the best places to live in the country.

(Photo: Andrew Davidson)

Since opening in September 2014, the park has become a thriving natural space for the whole community to enjoy. As well as encouraging health and recreation activities, it has improved existing habitats through tree planting, hedge laying and the creation of a reed bed.

As well as the upcoming planting day, there are opportunities to get involved with the Friends of Countess of Chester Country Park group to help support and care for the park.

There are regular events and activities at the park, including Green Gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10am, health, buggy and Nordic walks throughout the week, and Chester parkrun every Saturday at 9am.

For full details visit: www.thelandtrust.org.uk/space/countess-of- chester-country- park/ or www.facebook.com/countessofchestercountrypark

To find out more about the tree planting event or other activities contact Clare Olver on 01925 816217 or e-mail clare.olver@merseyforest.org.uk