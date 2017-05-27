Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Groves will play host to the first ever Chester River Carnival this summer.

Consisting of live music, performance art, craft stalls, street food and fun for youngsters, the festival will take place on Sunday, July 23.

The event is the brainchild of Chester Beer and Wine and Notting Hoole, the team who deliver the highly successful Hoole Street Festivals, the Hoole Christmas Lights Switch On and who brought home the Great British High Street awards for Hoole in 2015 and 2016.

Chair of the team Sue Mason explained that the project is the result of collaborations with many different teams: “We have a fantastic relationship with several different Cheshire West and Chester Council departments, including the events team, licensing, environmental health and parking, as well as the police.

“They have all been unbelievably helpful and supportive and we have worked with them to produce a proposal for a fantastic event for the entire Chester community to enjoy.

“We also have the support of our friends at Dee 106.3 and Flipside Radio who will be there for the whole day celebrating with us.

“We are also extremely excited to announce that we are partnering with Hickory’s for the event. As soon as we had the idea we went to Hickory’s and they were immediately on board, which was brilliant news. They have been fantastic to work with and immediately understood the concept of a family orientated festival with music and the arts as the main themes.”

Notting Hoole team member Linda Hobbs added: “We’ve been keen to organise an event at the Groves because it’s always had a great history of street artists and buskers, but lately there have been far fewer performers.

“It’s such a beautiful, marvellous space and we’d really like to invigorate it and breathe new life into it. We are planning for the event to be an annual one, and to become a ‘must go’ event in Chester.”

The team is currently seeking sponsorship partners who would like to get involved and work with them to deliver this event.

For more details, email sue@chesterbeerandwine.co.uk.

The River Carnival will take place on July 23 from 11am-7pm.