Plans are in the pipeline to build a large new development in a village on the outskirts of Chester.

A developer is being sought to deliver a new mixed use development in Alpraham, which would include 20 residential homes, a new village hall and pavilion, enhanced recreational facilities and a community orchard.

Working in partnership with the parish council, global charity Wellcome, via their managing agents Bidwells, has secured outline planning permission for the scheme and chartered surveyors Legat Owen are now looking for someone to take forward and deliver the project.

Stephen Wade, director of Legat Owen, said: “This scheme demonstrates the positive benefits that a well thought through planning application can deliver for the local community.

"Wellcome and Alpraham Parish Council have had the vision to bring forward a development that will deliver a new heart to the community and will provide a lasting benefit for future generations.

“I see this very much as a model which other parish councils may wish to replicate in order to enhance their community facilities.”

At least 30% of the homes will be affordable and will help support the needs of the local community.