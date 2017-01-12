Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pile-up on the M6 is leading to 'very slow traffic' with a knock-on effect for vehicles heading towards Manchester on the M56.

Three lanes were closed due to the accident which involved three vehicles and a lorry on the M6 northbound at J20 A50 / B5158 ( Lymm Interchange), with congestion back to J19 A556 ( Knutsford ).

Lanes one, two and three of four have now reopened following the collision which was reported about 7.20am today (Thursday, January 12).

Adding to motorists' woes is a broken down vehicle on the M6 northbound between J19 A556 ( Knutsford ) and J20 A50 / B5158 ( Lymm Interchange) leading the closure of lane one.

Traffic sensors are also showing congestion on the M56 eastbound on the approach to the Lymm interchange going back to junction 11 (Preston Brook).