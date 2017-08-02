Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anticipation, excitement and plenty of optimism, it can only be the start of a new football season.

Chester FC travel to Solihull Moors to start their National League campaign on Saturday (3pm kick off).

We know there will be summer signings alongside familiar faces in the team which starts the game.

Put yourself in Jon McCarthy shoes, who would you select? And in what formation?

The choice in net is straightforward in net with Alex Lynch the only recognised goalkeeper currently at the club.

At the back new additions Andy Halls, John McCombe and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner could all make their competitive debuts.

Blues fans know Kingsley James will add to the midfield from his first spell with the club and how good is it to have Craig Mahon raring to go?

Up front Ross Hannah's return is much anticipated, but McCarthy has exciting options with James Akintunde, Nyal Bell and Harry White.

Pick your eleven to take on Solihull below: