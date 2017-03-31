Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Easter you won’t be able to buy or adopt a bunny from Pets at Home in Chester.

The company has decided to halt the sales of rabbits over the festive season to educate people on responsible pet ownership.

Instead from Good Friday to Easter Monday there will be free rabbit workshops in the 430-plus stores across the country.

Peter Pritchard, CEO of Pets at Home, said: “We pride ourselves on putting pets before profit so we’ve taken the decision not to sell rabbits during the upcoming Easter weekend.

“Nor will customers be able to adopt rabbits in need of rehoming from our in store adoption centres.

“Our informative workshops help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible rabbit owner.

“What’s more they’re also a fun and free way for children to get up close and personal with some furry friends during the holidays.”

Each year, customer interest in rabbits increases at Easter due to the holiday’s connection with the Easter Bunny.

To ensure families understand the specific needs of rabbits, Pets at Home is hosting free rabbit workshops in all stores throughout the Easter weekend.

These sessions help children understand the welfare needs of rabbits - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment.

They will also help potential future pet owners make an informed decision about the responsibilities that come with taking on an animal.

Pets at Home will stop selling rabbits from 9am on Good Friday, April 14, until close of business on Monday, April 17.

The rabbit workshops take place as part of Pets at Home’s My Pet Pals club during the Easter weekend.

To find your nearest workshop click here.