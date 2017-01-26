Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of residents are calling on Cheshire West and Chester Council to improve the safety of a road junction in Oakmere ‘before a more serious accident occurs’.

A petition for ‘new infrastructure to be put in place’ at the busy A556’s junction with Station Road has been launched.

James Hutchinson is behind the campaign and claims several collisions have occurred there over the past two months alone.

“From what I can see most of the accidents appear to be a mix of poor visibility, high road speeds and impatience,” he explained.

“I am by no means an expert in this matter but I think something needs to be done before a more serious accident occurs.”

Solutions

James thinks the solutions are ‘open-ended’ but a roundabout could solve its problems.

He added: “With the junction being on the quickest route from Frodsham to Oakmere, and located on a main link between Northwich and Chester, I am surprised nothing has been done before.”

So far James’ petition has been signed by more than 400 people, which James says ‘definitely shows there is a concern in the community’.

The Chronicle has contacted Cheshire West and Chester Council for comment, but the authority had not responded at the time of going to press.

To view the petition, search for ‘Improvements to the A556/Station Road junction in Oakmere’ on Change.org.