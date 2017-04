People and places of Chester in the 1970s

People and places of Chester in the 1970s

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week we are going back in time to the 1970s.

Chester History and Heritage Centre have searched their archives to share with us these snaps of people and places of what Chester was like all those decades ago.

Nostalgia: Chester nightspots from the past

From teachers from Blacon Primary School to various Silver Jubilee celebration parties around Chester, these images might just bring back lots of memories for some of our readers.

Take a trip back in time to how Chester used to look