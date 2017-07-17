Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her seventies suffered a 'minor injury' in a road traffic collision in Christleton this morning (Monday, July 17).

Cheshire police attended the scene of the accident, which happened at the junction of Plough Lane and Brown Heath Road just before 11.30am.

Two vehicles - a Dacia Sandero and a Land Rover - are believed to have collided, and the Land Rover also collided with a street sign.

Police said the driver of the Dacia, a woman in her seventies, suffered a 'minor injury' in the incident.