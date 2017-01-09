Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian who was hit by a van in Broughton has died in hospital.

The incident, which involved the man and a Ford Transit van, took place shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday (January 7) on the A5104 at the junction with Queensway.

The man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by ambulance, but died in the early hours of this morning.

The road was closed until about 1.30am on Sunday.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from North Wales Police's roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time and they are now being supported by a Family Liaison Officer.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the pedestrian or van prior to the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number RC17003174.