Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell will bare his soul to a therapist on a TV counselling show tonight (Monday, August 21),

The former royal aide, who came out as gay earlier this year, is to make an appearance on the Channel 5 show In Therapy which sees celebrities reveal their inner-most secrets to trained therapist Mandy Saligari.

During the emotional discussion, Mr Burrell, who lives in Peckforton , describes his sexuality as a 'black cloud' which was 'always' over him, throughout his 33-year-marriage to former wife Maria.

He said: “It’s always followed me, that black cloud. It’s always followed me around, that… gay thing.”

Likening his sexuality to a 'monster', Mr Burrell said: “I grew up in a coal-mining community in the North of England. And so it was, I suppose, suppressed for so many years. And not allowed to come out.

“It would be a shaming thing, it would be something that would disgrace my family. And for me, it was something to hide.”

In the programme, the 59-year-old who married his boyfriend Graham Cooper earlier this year, also talks about his relationship with Princess Diana and reveals how he gave her food that would help her throw up during her struggle with bulimia.

Claiming that he would also take the princess for colonic irrigations, Mr Burrell said: "I'd get the chef to prepare a gallon of custard.

"I'd buy yogurt and lots of bananas and prepare the room to make sure she was comfortable

"I'd make sure there was a pile of towels. I was doing my duty. I'd have done anything for Diana. It wasn't illegal, as far as I was aware."

He also admitted to sleeping among her clothes in the bottom of her wardrobe in the weeks following her death in 1997, to 'try and get her back into my world'.

In Therapy has previously featured reality stars including Daniella Westbrook, Lauren Goodger, Danielle Lloyd and Calum Best, but bosses are said to have spent more money on casting in order to source more relevant guests in a bid to expand viewing figures.

Paul Burrell's episode will be aired on Monday at 10pm, on Channel 5.