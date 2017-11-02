Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former royal butler Paul Burrell is rumoured to be a contestant for ITV’s Dancing on Ice when it returns to our screens in 2018.

The popular skating show, fronted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, is making a come-back after being axed in 2014.

And Princess Diana’s ex-butler, who lives in Peckforton and runs a florist in Farndon, is reported to have signed up along with other celebs including Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent, cricketer Monty Panesar, rugby hunk Max Evans, Cheryl Baker from Bucks Fizz, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay and X-Factor star Jake Quickenden.

Judges have been confirmed with Jason Gardiner making a comeback and Ashley Banjo rumoured to be joining.

Paul Burrell was linked to Dancing on Ice back in 2006 but according to the tabloids was ditched by producers because he was ‘a rubbish skater’.

His ability to master the difficult sport was supposedly hindered when an old knee injury flared up. He was replaced by former England goalkeeper David Seaman who came fourth and ended up marrying his skating partner Frankie Poultney.

Chronicle spies say Mr Burrell has been having private dancing lessons at Deeside Ice Rink in preparation for the show.

(Image: Roland Leon/Daily Mirror)

He has been in demand from the media this year after coming out as gay and marrying his long-term partner Graham Cooper in April as well as providing his thoughts in connection with the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death following a car crash in Paris.

Mr Burrell was out delivering flowers and unavailable for comment when The Chronicle rang his shop. He has become something of a reality TV star over the years and is best known for being runner-up in I’m a Celebrity back in 2004. In 2016 there was speculation he would be in the next series of Strictly but for some reason it didn’t happen.