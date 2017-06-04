Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Memories were made for 102 Chester children at Pat Collins annual funfair.

Owner of the fair Anthony Harris, who is a fellow 'Lion', and his family opened the fair especially for children from Dee Banks School in Chester and Hinderton School in Ellesmere Port, as well as children from Save The Family for free rides.

The children all had a great time and Chester Lions Club president Grace Brown even had a go on the waltzers herself, with one of the children and a teacher.

The Chester Lions Club and all the children would like to say a huge thank you to Anthony and all at Pat Collins Fair.

Pat Collins Fun Fair was established in1875 by Pat Collins, who was born in Chester.