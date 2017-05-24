Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists could face disruption as a popular Chester route closes for five days.

From today, (May 24) Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) will be carrying out surfacing works at the Backford Dip until early next week between the hours of 9.30am-4pm.

The council advise any vehicles not requiring access to properties on this stretch of road to use alternative routes.

Diversion routes are situated via the A540 and the A5117.

The work will last for approximately three days but the restrictions will be in place for five days.