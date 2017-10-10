Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers who park in Chester’s Market Car Park will get £1 off their parking fee if they visit the market hall – no purchase necessary.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is hoping to boost footfall at the struggling indoor market which suffered when bus services were relocated from Princess Street to the new Gorse Stacks bus interchange.

Simply scanning the ticket at a machine located in the market hall will lead to £1 being automatically deducted from the cost of parking.

CWAC is using this incentive to promote the diverse mix of small, local businesses to be found in the market, including the only fishmonger in the city centre, as well as award-winning butchers, great food and produce, nail bars, hairdressers, gifts and crafts.

The council came in for criticism when it closed the bus exchange in June to free up space for a new market square and hall as part of the proposed £300m Northgate Development. A predictable consequence was a decrease in footfall at the market as customers were no longer dropped off outside the door.

CWAC was quick to lay on a free shuttle bus linking the new and old bus station sites but a marketing campaign to support the traders was not in place at that point. Traders were then given a three month ‘rental holiday’ in recognition of the lost income.

Since that time, the council has upped its game with the erection of new bright and colourful signage and has even set up a dedicated website .

It is hoped current stallholders will eventually move over to the new market hall as part of the Northgate regeneration scheme.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Chester Market offers high quality goods, expert advice and friendly customer service. With the £1 parking discount, shoppers will have extra time to browse the stalls, or enjoy a tasty bite to eat.”

Chester Indoor Market is located in the Forum Shopping Centre and is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 5pm (except bank holidays).