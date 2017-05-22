Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parkgate is counting down to a brand new festival.

Whether you’re one or 100, organisers say the weekend of Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 will offer something for everyone at the brilliant new ParkgateFest taking place off Boathouse Lane in Cheshire’s only coastal village.

With fabulous views across the Dee estuary to North Wales the setting could not be more perfect for two days packed with activities and fun for everyone including live music, foodstalls, fashion, arts and crafts, a gin and champagne tent, classic cars, a steam rally and much more.

Organised by local residents and traders, the event is said to be both by the community and for the community as any proceeds after costs will be ploughed back into the area’s ‘Parkgate Vision’ project.

With entry free for youngsters aged 12 and under, the KidZone will include a range of free activities to suit all age groups.

Arranged by Neston Community Youth Centre, every hour will see 45 minute workshops taking place offering a variety of fun and creative experiences including bug hotel making, street dance with creative group Hip & Harmony and Little Actors Theatre Company.

Also on offer will be everything from an XBox FIFA Tournament, a drumming workshop and a music wall to giant bubbles, circus skills, a baby zone in a yurt, face painting and a sheep show.

In addition to the free activities there will be attractions charging a small fee including small fairground rides, inflatable slides and a bouncy bus and pony rides.

The event will also be a feast for the ears with a number of tribute acts headlining on the festival stage including Mamma Mania (Abba), Rogers Floyd (Pink Floyd), It’s a Kind of Queen with Wayne Dilks as George Michael, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes and The Cavern Club’s resident Beatles tribute band ‘Made In Liverpool’,

'Fantastic weekend'

The event’s entertainment coordinator, Paula Prytherch, said: “These are all brilliant performers who will make you believe you are seeing the real thing.

“As far as we know, it’s the first time all these acts have been on the same bill and, coupled with the amazing local acts we have managed to secure, this will ensure a fantastic weekend of great musical entertainment.”

Tickets are on sale now at £10 (day)/£18 (weekend). On the gate prices will be at £15 each per day, cash only.

Taking place on the fields around Marsh Nurseries, organisers say there will be plenty of free parking.

Projects already completed under the Parkgate Vision banner include improvements to the village’s well known Donkey Stand, the redevelopment of the Ropewalk car park and refurbishment works to the sea wall.

Future work on the horizon includes heritage style lamp-posts, a ‘Parkgate in Bloom’ programme and more.