Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have been warned to be vigilant after a 'suspicious' man was reported to have approached students on their way to school.

Police were called to Upton Lane in Upton yesterday (Tuesday, September 26) after receiving reports of a man acting suspiciously near Upton Heath Primary School.

A letter sent to parents by Upton High School said the man approached the students as they walked to school and asked them to look inside a plastic bag he was carrying.

"The man is described as black and has a moustache," the letter said. "He is thought to be in his early twenties and around 5’ 8” in height. He was wearing dark clothing and boots.

"Please remind your children to be extra vigilant when walking to and from school, wherever possible travel together with friends and arrive on time when there are more people around."

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "Police were called on Tuesday, 26 September to reports of a man acting suspiciously on Upton Lane in Upton, Chester.

"The man asked the children to come over but they didn’t and did the right thing by informing an adult straight away. Officers have not received any further reports."