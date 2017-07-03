Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A babygrow on sale at discount store B&M Bargains has sparked outrage for the slogan emblazoned on to it.

The 'disturbing' sleepsuit, which is also available at online retailers like Amazon, bears the slogan 'All mummy wanted was a back rub'.

The garment has prompted accusations that it 'trivialises rape'.

A picture of it appeared on popular website Mumsnet and mums were quick to lash out at the 'really gross' babygrow, the Bristol Post reports.

Website user jarhead123 took a snap and posted it online under the heading "Am I being unreasonable to think this baby grow is awful?"

'How are these things allowed to exist'

Another user commented: "That's really gross. And so disturbing at the same time. Might as well put the baby in something that says "I'm the by-product of rape"."

Many agreed saying: "Apart from the grossness of sex references on kids' clothes, this actually seems to be saying that someone was raped!? Horrific."

"If "Mommy" did not want sex, then she was raped. This trivialises rape and that is never okay. How are these things allowed to exist."

While another said: "Grim doesn't feel strong enough and I don't think we should be getting into the realms of sex references on kids clothing."

Other had a different use for the baby attire: "If someone had bought that for my DD when she was a baby, I'd have used it to wipe her bum, never mind her wearing it."

This isn't the first time baby 'fashion' has annoyed parents, in May one mum vented her fury at an Asda jumper saying it 'damages stereotypes'.

One simply commented the onesie was 'just revolting'.

Other Mumsnet users pointed out that there are other items of children’s clothing that are sexualised. An example included 'All Daddy wanted was a blow job'.

Another Mumsnet user shared an image of a T-shirt that includes a cartoon picture of a sperm and the words 'Daddy's little squirt'.